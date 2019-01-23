The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber has joined five other Georgia business organizations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and nearly 400 other business entities from across the country in a message urging the president and Congress to reopen the federal government as soon as possible.

In a Jan. 18 joint statement sent to President Donald Trump and members of Congress, the organizations cite a story by CNBC that says the country’s gross domestic product is shrinking by 0.1 percent every week the government is shut down.

“The current shutdown – now the longest in American history – is causing significant and in some cases lasting damage to families, businesses, and the economy as a whole,” the letter states. “The harm is well documented and continues to compound with each passing day.”

The Atlanta City Council on Jan. 22 approved a resolution also urging the president and Congress to reopen the government. The council said the government shutdown is hurting city institutions including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where Transportation Security Administration employees are working without pay just days before hundreds of thousands of people are coming to the city for the Super Bowl.

The government shutdown began Dec. 22. Since that time, about 380,000 federal employees have not been able to work and are not being paid. Another 420,000 federal workers are expected to work without pay until the end of the shutdown.

The U.S. Chamber listed negative impacts being caused by the shutdown:

Companies of all sizes are delayed in their ability to secure loans, raise additional capital, complete initial public offerings, and process required forms and documentation;

Mortgage approvals for homeowners and businesses are delayed;

Travelers at airports are experiencing long waits;

Funding for highways and transit is on hold;

Mergers and acquisitions are being postponed;

Imports are hindered and tariff exclusions are unprocessed;

Farmers are frozen out of Federal credit and assistance; and

Cybersecurity and on-site critical infrastructure inspections are affected.

Trump and Democrats are locked in a standoff over $5.7 billion to fund a wall at the U.S. and Mexico border.

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber includes more than 325 members. Other Georgia organizations to sign on to the letter are: the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, according to its website.

To read the full letter and all those that signed on, click here.