Members of Dunwoody’s First Baptist Church of Atlanta are teaming up with the nonprofit “Basket of Hope” next week to pack hundreds of baskets filled with toys, games, crafts and more that will be delivered to sick children before the Super Bowl.

More than 150 volunteers from the church are slated to gather Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 4400 N. Peachtree Road, to pack the baskets. The “Super Baskets of Hope” will then be delivered to infants, children and teens at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Egleston and Scottish Rite hospitals before Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 3.

NFL players and coaches have also been invited to help pack, according to a Basket of Hope news release. NFL alumni, players, coaches, mascots and cheerleaders are slated to also deliver the baskets.

The “Super Baskets of Hope” event began at the Indianapolis Super Bowl in 2012, when thousands of baskets and totes were assembled and delivered to participating hospitals across the nation, according to the news release.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, delivered baskets to children in St. Louis beginning in 1999. Kurt introduced the program to Tony Dungy, the former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. Dungy helped deliver baskets in Indianapolis and became the national spokesperson for the organization.

The Feb. 3 National Football League championship game is being held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For more information, visit www.superbasketsofhope.org