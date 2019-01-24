The General Assembly will put its session on hold from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 due to the Super Bowl.

State House and Senate officials previously cited traffic impacts and the lack of hotel rooms for out-of-town legislators as reasons for considering putting the lawmaking on hold around the time of the Feb. 3 National Football League championship game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, about three-quarters of a mile from the Gold Dome.

The same resolution that scheduled the Super Bowl adjournment also put the session on hold Jan. 18 through Jan. 27, while budget hearings are held. State Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell), who represents part of Sandy Springs, says the Super Bowl suspension of the General Assembly similarly will not stop all of the legislative business.

Albers said that “like this week of budget hearings … there will be a lot of work happening.”