The Los Angeles Rams will be Buckhead’s unofficial home team in the Super Bowl as they will stay at a luxury hotel next to Lenox Square mall, according to the game’s host committee.

The Rams, who will battle the New England Patriots in the Feb. 3 National Football League championship game in downtown’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will stay at the JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead hotel on Lenox Road.

The Patriots will stay at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel downtown.

The Rams’ local ties to Atlanta are not just about temporary hotel rooms and game-day stadiums. Head coach Sean McVay is a former star quarterback at Marist School in Brookhaven.