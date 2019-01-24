The PATH400 multiuse trail and most Buckhead Community Improvement District projects look to be safe from unexpected city funding shortfalls, according to CID Executive Director Jim Durrett.

Phasing and timing could still be in question for those projects as the city goes through a process of setting new spending priorities. The first local community meeting in that process was scheduled for Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Sutton Middle School, 2875 Northside Drive N.W.

The problem is unexpected shortfalls of roughly $410 million in the Renew Atlanta bond and TSPLOST programs. Officials said last year that PATH400 multiuse trail could lose roughly $11.7 million in direct and interconnected funding, and the CID could lose nearly $13 million for various projects and studies.

At the Jan. 23 meeting of the CID board, Durrett said that city staff told him that under various alternative models, “all of our projects would receive funding at some level,” and most at the expected level. Two projects that might get less than expected are West Village streetscape improvements and turning the Phipps Boulevard/Wieuca Road intersection into a roundabout.

As for PATH400, “I fully expect PATH400 to be fully funded no matter what the scenario is,” Durrett said. However, which sections of the trail could be built when are still in question, according to Denise Starling, the executive director of Livable Buckhead, which oversees the trail construction.

District 7 City Councilmember Howard Shook, who sits on the CID board, called the funding talks a “purely political process.”

“I’ve asked for us to receive, at the original funded level, everything,” Shook said.