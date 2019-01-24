Sandy Springs will host a Feb. 7 meeting on proposed changes to the Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway intersection near the city’s border with Buckhead and Brookhaven.

The community will be able to review and provide input on designs to realign the intersection at the open house, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

There will not be a formal presentation, but Sandy Springs representatives will be available to discuss the project and answer questions, the announcement said.

The project is one of many intersection upgrades funded by a transportation special local option sales tax.