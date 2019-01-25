The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Jan. 25-26, ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 25-27 and 28-29, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jan. 26-28, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

Jan. 25-27, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 28-31, southbound at I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Jan. 27, 9 p.m. through Jan. 28, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, two right lanes.

Jan. 28-31, southbound between I-285 and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 26-27, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Jan. 27-28, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 25-27 and 28-31, westbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jan. 25-27 and 28-31, eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Jan. 29-31, westbound at Barfield Road, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Jan. 25-26 and 28-31, northbound and southbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On Jan. 28-31, 1:30-4:30 a.m., the North Springs MARTA Station ramp to Ga. 400 northbound will have flagging.

On Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the North Springs MARTA Station ramp to Ga. 400 northbound will have flagging.

On Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Abernathy Road ramp to Ga. 400 northbound will have flagging.

On Jan. 25-26 and Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive will have flagging on all lanes between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.