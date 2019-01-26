The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures for the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange reconstruction project around the time of the Feb. 3 Super Bowl, which will be held in downtown Atlanta.

The lane-closure suspension will run from midnight on Feb. 1 through 5 a.m. on Feb. 5.

GDOT is suspending other construction-related lane closures in the metro area for a longer period that began at midnight on Jan. 25.

Motorists should still keep alert for emergency closures or long-term closures, and should be aware that heavy traffic is predicted, according to GDOT.