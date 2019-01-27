A free tax clinic held each year in Sandy Springs will have a new temporary home at the North Fulton Government Service Center while the library undergoes renovation.

The tax clinic, AARP TaxAide, is normally hosted at the Sandy Springs Branch Library, but it is closed for exterior and interior renovations.

The program will begin at the government center, 7741 Roswell Road, Feb. 5 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday through April 11 with an additional session on April 15, an announcement said. No appointment is necessary.

Another site in Sandy Springs is the Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive, which will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Feb. 4.

The program does have age, income or AARP membership requirements for the service. All tax preparers are volunteers and are trained and certified by the AARP in partnership with the IRS, according to the announcement.