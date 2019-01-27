DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, better known as PDK Airport, is planning for a steady stream of general aviation aircraft between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 as passengers flock Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

About 1,600 general aviation aircraft are expected to be flying into 30 airports within a 60-mile radius of metro Atlanta. PDK Airport is expected to be the busiest because most passengers are staying in nearby Buckhead, according to a DeKalb County spokesperson. The National Football Championship game is being played at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

PDK Airport will be closing two of its three runways for parking of the aircraft. County officials said they expect about 200 will be parked between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4. Once parking is full, aircraft will be able to drop passengers off, leave and then come back to pick up passengers, according to a DeKalb spokesperson.

Busiest times for aircraft to be flying in and taking off are scheduled to be:

Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3, from 10 p.m. to Monday morning at 3 a.m. when flights will be taking off to depart.

There is expected to be minimal air traffic during the game on Super Bowl Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., due to federal flight restrictions. Military aircraft will also be present. The airspace will be controlled by the Federal Aviation Authority and the NFL.

PDK is the second busiest airport in Georgia based on number of operations; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest.