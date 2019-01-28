All public schools and some government offices in Reporter Newspapers communities have announced Jan. 29 closures for expected inclement weather and possible snow and ice.

Atlanta Public Schools, the DeKalb County School District and the Fulton County School System announced all campuses will be closed and all afterschool programs and activities have been canceled.

The city of Atlanta and city of Dunwoody offices will be closed, but Dunwoody City Council will still hold its Jan. 29 meeting as scheduled.

State government and Fulton County offices, including the court system, will be closed. The state Senate will not convene.

The state’s Xpress commuter bus service and Buckhead’s “buc” shuttle will not run.

The National Weather Service has forecasted up to 1 inch of snow in Atlanta and the north metro area.

7 AM, 1/28 Update: The Winter Storm Watch continues due to the potential of accumulating snow on Tuesday. Up to 2″ of snow is expected within the watch area with localized higher totals possible in far north GA and higher elevations. Stay updated with the latest forecast! #gawx pic.twitter.com/2sLaMxa74u — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 28, 2019

This article has been updated with additional closures as they are announced.