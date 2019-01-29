The city of Brookhaven’s Community Development Department will host a series of public meetings for the five-year Comprehensive Plan update as required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The meetings will all take place at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. Times and dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.: Steering Committee meeting, made up of members of the Planning Commission;

Steering Committee meeting, made up of members of the Planning Commission; Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m.: Community involvement meeting;

Community involvement meeting; Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m.: Community involvement meeting.

The City Council adopted the Comprehensive Plan 2034 in 2014 and the Character Area Study Supplement in 2017. The Comprehensive Plan documents the long-term vision for the city.