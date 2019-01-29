The renovated Springs Cinema & Taphouse announced its grand re-opening for Feb. 7 after several months of construction.

Formerly the Lefont Sandy Springs, the movie theater at 5920 Roswell Road in the Parkside Shopping Center was sold in 2017. Along with the name change, the new owner has added a full bar, “luxury electric recliners” and a total façade and interior renovation. The theater stayed open during construction.

The Lefont served as an Atlanta Jewish Film Festival location for many years, but, due in part to the renovations, it can no longer be used.

The new seating lowers how many people the theater can accommodate, making it too small a venue for AJFF, theater owner Brandt Gully said.

“As this theater was one of the main venues for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival for so many years, we were disappointed to learn that the organizers decided to utilize another Sandy Springs venue,” Gully said in an email. “We would have liked to have participated in this great community event, especially to showcase our beautiful new renovated theater. We wish the AJFF great success and hope that one day the Festival comes back to The Springs.”

An AJFF spokesperson confirmed the theater would no longer be used and said the film festival “treasures our long and unforgettable history” at the venue.

“To serve our ever-growing audience demand,” AJFF will hold many screenings and the closing event at the City Springs Performing Arts Center, Leah Sitkoff said in an email.