A developer is asking the city to rezone 3876 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to make way for an infill development of 28 townhomes, or “bungalow-style” homes, that will include a central courtyard area. A church is currently on the approximate 5-acre parcel.

The project goes to the Planning Commission on Feb. 6 and is slated to go to the City Council on Feb. 26. The property is currently zoned RS-100 which allows detached single-family homes on 15,000 square foot lots. The developer is seeking to rezone the site to RSA-8, which permits single-family attached and detached residences at 8 units per acre.

Planners and Engineers Collaborative Inc. of Peachtree Corners wants to tear down the church, owned by Metro Atlanta Iglesia Dios, and build 28 detached residents described as “unique bungalow-style homes that share a large, internally-accessed, landscaped courtyard,” according to a letter of intent on file with the city. Each home would be two stories and have a two-car garage.

The infill development only has frontage on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, creating a long-shaped piece of property. A park area in the front of the site would be open to the community, according the developer.

The target buyers are those wanting to downsize and live in a “more pedestrian-oriented development where the courtyard is large and right out the front door,” according to the developer.

The property is also about two miles from the Chamblee MARTA Station.