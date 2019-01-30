Electric scooters that have flooded the streets and sidewalks of Atlanta and Buckhead are likely to make their way to Dunwoody and Perimeter Center soon, but how and if Dunwoody regulates them is still under discussion.

The city of Atlanta recently approved an ordinance to ban scooter riders from sidewalks, keeping them on streets, bicycle lanes and multiuse paths only. Other regulations include charging scooter companies a fee of $12,000 for the first 500 vehicles and $50 for each additional one.

Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith gave a presentation on “dockless mobility,” which includes the popular e-scooters distributed by companies like Bird and Lime, at the City Council’s Jan. 14 meeting. Only a few scooters have been spotted in the city, he said. The City Council can choose to wait and see if and when scooters arrive in large numbers to decide if regulations are necessary, write and approve an ordinance before they arrive, Smith said. Another option is to reach out and negotiate with providers, he said.

Councilmember Lynn Deutsch and Mayor Denis Shortal said they’d like to see a regional approach taken to regulating the scooters and teaming up with area cities such as Brookhaven and Sandy Springs to write an ordinance. Sandy Springs has not addressed the scooters while Brookhaven is currently crafting its own scooter ordinance.