Students at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs will prepare dishes for the annual Taste of the NFL fundraiser.

Held each year before the Super Bowl since 1992, the event raises money for local and national hunger organizations. This year it will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Feb. 2, the night before the game will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Riverwood culinary students will showcase some of their specialty dishes alongside 32 of the nation’s chefs (one from each NFL city), a Fulton County School District press release said. The official Super Bowl event will also feature 35 current NFL players, Hall of Famers and legends, as well as celebrity guests.

Tickets must be purchased to attend. For more information, visit tasteofthenfl.com.