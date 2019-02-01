A woman who took responsibility for a noisy Fourth of July bash at a controversial “party mansion” on Buckhead’s Garmon Road pled guilty to a zoning violation in city court Dec. 3 and was fined $1,000, according to Atlanta City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit’s office.

The palatial estate at 4499 Garmon, formerly owned by star musician Kenny Rogers, drew neighborhood ire last year for being rented out for a string of massive parties, some with guests arriving by helicopter or toting AR-15-style rifles for security. At a July community meeting attended by residents of Buckhead and neighboring Sandy Springs, Tasia Holdorf introduced herself as a new owner of the mansion, though property records indicate no sale has been completed.

Holdorf was cited by the city in August. According to city court records and Matzigkeit’s office, the guilty plea includes the possibility of another citation if another party is held there within the following six months. Holdorf declined to comment about the court case and the current status of the property.

“We have not has any reports of parties since the court hearing,” said Jim Elgar, Matzigkeit’s policy aide. He said the $1,000 fine was the maximum allowed under state law. Matzigkeit previously said he will seek state legislation allowing higher fines for such violations.