Brookhaven Police arrested three teen suspects early Jan. 31 for allegedly burglarizing a house in the Lenox Crossing subdivision. The suspects were apprehended after the homeowners interrupted the burglary, according to police.

Luis Gustavo-Garcia, 19, of Brookhaven, faces charges of first-degree burglary, willful obstruction of law enforcement and giving a false name to police, according to DeKalb County Jail records. Two minors, ages 15 and 13, were also arrested and taken to juvenile detention, according to police.

The homeowners were upstairs in their house when they realized someone entered their home through a cut window screen. They discovered the burglary in process and called police as the suspects fled the scene, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived and quickly found one suspect and saw two other running. They were able to set up a perimeter and soon found the two other suspects hiding behind a tree, according to police. Next to the two suspects was a bag filled with stolen property, including laptops, electronics and vehicle keys. The property was returned to the owners, police said.

Several gift cards were also recovered by police.

“These very alert homeowners were able to contact us with enough information so our officers could get these guys off the street without further incident,” said Police Chief Gary Yandura in the news release. “It’s always a good idea for residents to check windows and doors to be sure they are locked and secure, because criminals are checking, too.”