The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 5-6 and 9-10, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 5-7, southbound from North Springs MARTA Station to Abernathy Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 8-9, northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, three lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 9-10, northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one right lane and two right collector-distributor lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive ramp closure

Feb. 9-10, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 5-8, southbound at I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 8, 9 p.m., through Feb. 11, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 closed.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Feb. 5-8, eastbound at Barfield Road, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Feb. 5-9, northbound and southbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 5 and 8, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On Feb. 8-10, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and Northridge Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Feb. 5-8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive will have flagging on all lanes between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.