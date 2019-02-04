The historic “Battle of Atlanta” Cyclorama painting will return to public view Feb. 22 after two years of restoration work in a custom-designed wing of the Atlanta History Center.

Depicting a major Civil War battle, the 130-year-old painting is about 50 feet tall and circles a room at nearly 350 long. Long located in Grant Park, it was moved to the History Center at 130 West Paces Ferry Road in 2017.

The painting will be displayed as part of a larger exhibit providing context about the Civil War and the painting called “Cyclorama: The Big Picture.” For details, see atlantahistorycenter.com.