The Brookhaven City Council has approved a contract with Georgia Power to provide lighting services for the first phase of the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The cost of the agreement includes a $289,750 up front charge. Once installed and operational, Georgia Power will charge the city $1,705.92 monthly to maintain and power the system. Funds to cover this is included in the Greenway’s budget, according to city officials.

The lights will include 87 LED post top lights and nine 230-watt LED area lights.

Georgia Power will start delivering conduit to the construction site of the first phase of the Greenway in February. Lighting is slated to be installed in August. The first phase of the Greenway stretches between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road.