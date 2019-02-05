Jeff and Margaret Binkley of Dunwoody, whose daughter was recently killed in a mass shooting at a yoga studio in Florida, will be the guests of U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) at President Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5.

Maura Binkley, 21, was killed Nov. 2 when a man came into the yoga studio and started shooting, according to media reports. Also killed was Nancy Van Vessem, 61. Four others were injured. The gunman killed himself.

Binkley graduated from Dunwoody High School in 2015 and was attending Florida State University.

McBath emerged on the national scene after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was murdered at a Florida gas station in 2012 by a gunman infuriated that he and his friends were playing music loudly, an infamous crime that drew national media coverage and raised issues of gun control and racism.

She became Faith and Outreach Leader at Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and a leader in the Everytown for Gun Safety Survivor Network. She also spoke about her son’s death at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

McBath also cites the Feb. 14 school shooting massacre in Florida as another reason to call for tougher gun control laws.

McBath narrowly defeated Karen Handel in the Nov. 6 election for the 6th Congressional District seat, ending decades of Republican control of the district, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs as well as other sections of north Fulton and Cobb counties.

Last month, she signed on to her first bill in Congress as co-sponsor of a proposal to require universal background checks on all firearm sales.

McBath posted to her Facebook page about inviting the Binkleys to attend the State of the Union with her.

“Together, we are going to tell Maura’s story. It’s vitally important that we continue to share these stories as we work to keep families like ours from experiencing the horror and heartbreak brought on by gun violence,” McBath wrote. “Our community and our nation cannot wait any longer for common-sense gun safety solutions.”