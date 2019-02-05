The Dunwoody City Council will hold its annual retreat to discuss upcoming projects and city issues Feb. 7 and 8 at the Lost Corner Preserve Cottage in Sandy Springs. Agenda items include the future of the Spruill Center for the Arts and the potential for transit on the top end of I-285.

The Feb. 7 meeting begins with a lunch at 11:30 p.m. and the meeting to start at noon. On Feb. 8, the council will hold a Public Facilities Authority special called meeting with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a presentation at 8 a.m. The regular special council meeting is set to start at 9 a.m.

The Lost Corner Preserve Cottage is located at 7300 Brandon Mill Road. All meetings are open to the public.

The agenda for Feb. 7 includes only a broad discussion of strategic planning.

On Feb. 8 at the Public Facilities Authority meeting, Spruill Center CEO Bob Kinsey is slated to give a presentation on the status of the center, which has been located at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road for approximately 40 years. The Stage Door Players and the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild are also housed in this building.

Kinsey has presented to the City Council for the past two years about the Spruill Center’s need for more classroom space. He hinted the center could relocate outside Dunwoody but walked back that assertion later to say only an expansion would be located outside Dunwoody unless an addition could be made at the current building.

The council is also expected on Feb. 8 to hear about a transit study conducted by Kimley-Horn on the best way to provide east and west connectivity on the top end of I-285. The Sandy Springs City Council heard a presentation on I-285 transit at its Jan. 22 retreat.

Other items on the Feb. 8 agenda include an update on the city’s facilities and programming as well as construction projects managed by Comprehensive Program Services, which is overseeing the Brook Run Park renovations.