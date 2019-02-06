The Buckhead Heritage Society is holding a Feb. 19 meeting to showcase its interactive map of local historic sites and to gather more information from the neighborhoods of Garden Hills, Peachtree Heights East and Peachtree Hills. The free meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Garden Hill Elementary School auditorium, 285 Sheridan Dr N.E.

The “Buckhead Historic Treasures” map, available online at buckheadheritage.com, has hundreds of entries, from historical markers to cemeteries to notable houses. Viewers can click on sites to see more information about them. It is intended to be regularly updated, so the society is seeking more input.