The Atlanta Initiative Against Anti-Semitism has announced a community town hall to discuss schools’ responses to anti-Semitic bullying incidents.

The free, public event will be held Feb. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 1580 Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs. The principal of North Springs Charter High School, Rep. Josh McLaurin and representatives from groups like the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Defamation League and Georgia Commission on the Holocaust will address parent and community members’ questions and concerns.

The event will address recent anti-Semitic vandalism reported at Centennial High School in Roswell and the rising rate of incidents nationwide, the grassroots group founded by Dunwoody-area mothers said in a press release. School incidents were previously discussed at AIAAS’ debut meeting in 2017.

“As a community, we cannot be complacent in the face of these increasing acts of hatred,” said Lauren Menis, one of the founding members of AIAAS in the release. “On Sunday night, we must stand up, be heard and pursue honest conversations on how we, as a community, continue efforts to navigate the rising tide of anti-Semitism and hate in our schools,” Menis said.

During the panel presentation, Centennial High School Assistant Principal Dr. Be Peeler and North Springs Charter High School Principal Scott Hanson will discuss their responses to acts of anti-Semitism and hate at their schools, as well as educate parents on what they can do when these incidents occur, according to the release.

The full list of panelists:

Michael Scott Hanson, the principal of North Springs Charter High School

Sally N. Levine, the executive director of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust,

Dr. Chris Matthews, an assistant superintendent at Fulton County Schools

State Rep. Josh McLaurin, House District 51

Andy Mossman, an assistant special agent in charge for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Brendan Murphy, a Marist School teacher who has led school trips to Holocaust sites, member of the Archbishop’s Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Dialogue for the Archdiocese of Atlanta

Allison Padilla-Goodman, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League

Dr. Bre Peeler, assistant principal at Centennial High School

Dr. Quentin Fretwell from the Department of Student Relations at the DeKalb County School District

For more information, visit at stopantisemitismatl.org.