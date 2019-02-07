Hundreds of Brookhaven students will change schools next year under a redistricting plan approved Feb. 4 by the DeKalb County Board of Education.

The plan will fill the new John Robert Lewis Elementary School by drawing students from such nearby elementary schools as Fernbank, Woodward, Montclair and Ashford Park. Named for the congressman and civil rights leader, Lewis Elementary is currently operating in a temporary location on North Druid Hills Road and will open in a new building on Skyland Drive in August 2019.

DeKalb County Schools officials presented redistricting options to parents and residents during three public meetings last year. The final draft version drew support from most people who spoke out at the final November meeting, saying it largely addresses issues with previous options, such as longer travel distances and splitting up neighborhoods.

The redistricting plan approved by the board will move to Lewis Elementary 213 students from Fernbank, 134 from Woodward, 93 from Montclair, 62 from Briar Vista and 22 from Ashford Park. The moves will completely alleviate overcrowding at Woodward and Montclair.

No students will move from Dresden, which is expected to be addressed later this year by another new elementary school.

The approved plan was created after the final public meeting using the feedback and staff recommendations. The moves are similar to the last plan the public saw, except fewer students will move from Woodward to Lewis and none will move from Briar Vista into Woodward. The previous plan had 195 moving from Woodward and 62 from Briar Vista.

A small number of students will move from Chamblee high and middle schools. Eight will move to Sequoyah Middle and 14 will move to Cross Keys.

Redistricting will allow the district to remove 17 “portable classrooms,” or trailers.

For more information, visit the DeKalb Board of Education website.