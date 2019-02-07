Dunwoody City Councilmember Terry Nall said he is running for mayor in the Nov. 5 city election no matter what, while current Mayor Denis Shortal said he hasn’t made a decision about reelection.

“Dunwoody is my passion,” Nall said. “I think I’ve made a positive contribution over the past eight years … I also believe there are headwinds facing us and it will take strong leadership to face them.”

“I haven’t made that decision … I will probably make it in the next three months,” Shortal said. He was not aware Nall was running for mayor but said that would not play a role in his decision.

“I don’t care who is running,” he said.

The mayor and three council members seats are up for election this year as part of the council’s four-year cycle with staggered terms. Councilmember John Heneghan said he is running again for the seat he has held since the city was founded and Councilmember Lynn Deutsch, who won office in 2012, said she did not know if she was seeking reelection.

Nall and Shortal stated their positions during brief interviews on Feb. 7 after the first day of the council’s annual retreat where members discuss issues and policies they want to address. The retreat wraps up tomorrow at the Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs.

Nall said “headwinds” facing the city in coming months and years include DeKalb County ambulance response times and EMS coverage as well as the toll lanes coming to Ga. 400 and I-285 that will impact local residents, businesses and visitors.

“These issues will take a lot of organization by the mayor and the council, but certainly the mayor’s role will be important,” he said.

Nall said his decision to run for mayor had nothing to do with who else may run for the seat, including Shortal.

“This is the right thing to do,” Nall said. “I would appreciate the opportunity to serve in this greater role.”

Heneghan is seeking his fourth term on the council.

“I enjoy the fact I am able to help people with city problems … and I believe I add value and bring perspective” that a newer member of council does not, he said.