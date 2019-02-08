Rock bands the Wallflowers and Smash Mouth are slated to headline the fifth annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival March 30-31 at Blackburn Park, marking the second year big-name music acts have performed at the annual event.

The weekend entertainment will also include the Spin Doctors and the Romantics as part of a rock and roll package put together by national booking agency Live Nation. Live Nation Senior Vice President Rich Levy sits on the board of the Brookhaven Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our partnership with Live Nation in booking these premier bands,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release. “I know I’m excited about this line-up, and I encourage the community to come out and enjoy two great days of live music.”

The festival at 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road will also include an Arts & Crafts Market, food trucks, a children’s play area, a pet zone and a classic car show. A 5K fundraiser run for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will be held March 23 at Blackburn Park as part of the celebration.

For more information, visit brookcherryfest.org.

The music

Performing on Saturday, March 30, will be the Smash Mouth, the Spin Doctors and The Romantics. The Wallflowers will headline on Sunday, March 31, and close out the fest. The fest is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Last year, the city teamed up with Live Nation and secured other high-profile music acts, including Five for Fighting and country music stars Craig Morgan and Keith Anderson. The city paid Live Nation just $1 to secure the music acts for both years, according to a city spokesperson.

The Wallflowers, winners of two Grammys, are perhaps best known for their 1996 album, “Bringing Down the Horse,” with its hit single “One Headlight.”

Smash Mouth’s 1999 hit “All Star” became an anthem for many sports fans thanks to the catchy tune and the lyrics, “Hey now, you’re an all star, get your game on. Go play.”

In the early 1990s, the Spin Doctors burst onto the scene with their debut album, “Pocket Full of Kryptonite” and the hit singles, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”

The 5K race

Registration is now open for the 5K/1K race sponsored by Oglethorpe University and taking place Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 a.m. at Blackburn Park. Click here to sign up.

The 5K is USA Track and Field-certified for the 2019 Peachtree Road Race qualifying and a CHOA fundraiser.

Race schedule

March 19: Online registration closes

March 21-22, noon-8 p.m.: Packet pickup at Big Peach Running Co., Town Brookhaven

March 23 race day:

6:30 a.m-7:15 a.m.: Race day registration and packet pickup

7:30 a.m.: 5K race start

8:15 a.m.: 1K race start

Update: This story has been updated with comments from Mayor John Ernst.