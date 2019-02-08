Leadership Sandy Springs’ annual “Live Learn Lead” event will this year feature the president of Georgia State University and leaders from UPS and Cox Enterprises, two corporations headquartered in the city.

The fifth annual event will be held for the second time at Cox Enterprises, 6225 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs, on Feb. 21. Networking begins at 5 p.m., the dinner at 6 p.m. and the panel at 7 p.m.

The panelists will be Dr. Mark Becker, the president of Georgia State University; Andrea Lawson, the vice president of talent and organization management at Cox Enterprises; and Scott Price, the chief transformation officer at UPS, according to a press release.

The panel will be moderated by Wes Moss, the chief financial strategist at Capital Investment Advisors, the host WSB Radio’s “Money Matters” show and a regular contributor to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the release said.

The panel will discuss “how these leaders have repositioned their core businesses in times of change and disruption to create new growth and performance and motivate employees to reach their leadership potential,” the release said.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $45. For more information or to register, visit leadershipsandysprings.org.