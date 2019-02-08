The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Feb. 15-18, eastbound and westbound at Ga. 400 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 9-11, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 15-17, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 8-9, northbound between Glenridge Connector and Johnson Ferry Road, three lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 9-10, northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one right lane and two collector-distributor lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, one right lane and two collector-distributor lanes,, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 15-17, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

Feb. 9-11, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 8-10, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, southbound at I-285 closed, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 11-12, southbound at I-285 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 8-10, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 13-17, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 8-9, eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 8-9, westbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 9-10, eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 10-11, westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, westbound between Perimeter Center Parkway and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 10-11, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 11-15, eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 11-15, westbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 15-17, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 pm. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

Feb. 12-16, eastbound at Barfield Road, one right-turn lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Feb. 12-15, northbound and southbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 12 and 15, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On Feb. 10-11, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and Northridge Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Feb. 8-9, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive will have flagging on all lanes between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.