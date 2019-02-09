Sandy Springs was among seven communities recognized in January by the Atlanta Regional Commission for policies and practices that contribute to the efficient and sustainable use of resources. The city received the Silver certification as part of the ARC’s Green Communities program.

Among the steps cited as reasons Sandy Springs received the certification were building City Springs and its “smart” underground parking deck; partnering with Trees Atlanta for a residential planting program; building a cistern under the City Green to collect runoff; and offering city employees transit incentives, according to a press release.