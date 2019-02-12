From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 6 through Feb. 10. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2300 block of Colonial Drive — On Jan. 10, in the morning, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Jan. 10, in the evening, a theft was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On Jan. 28, after midnight, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1000 block of Pine Grove Avenue — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a theft from mail incident was reported.

1200 block of Lindenwood Lane — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a theft from mail incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 29, at noon, a theft by taking auto was reported to police.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a no-forced entry burglary at a residence was reported.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Jan. 29, in the evening, a theft was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 29, in the evening, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 29, at night, a theft was reported.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 30, at midnight, a theft by taking auto was reported to police.

1500 block of Grant Drive — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a forced entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 30, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 30, at night, an entering auto incident was reported.

4200 block of Brixworth Place — On Jan. 30, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2300 block of Limehurst Drive — On Jan. 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of a forced-entry burglary at a residence.

1000 block of Hedge Rose Court — On Jan. 31, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

200 block of Glen Way — On Jan. 31, in the morning, items were stolen from a vehicle.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

2500 block of Caldwell Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a theft was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 31, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 31, at night, a theft was was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Feb. 1, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a theft was reported.

200 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 5, at night, items were stolen from a car.

1000 block of Forest Lane — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of burglary.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 6, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

3800 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

800 block of Lincoln Avenue — On Jan. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 8, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 8, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

500 block of Visitation Parkway — On Jan. 12, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of battery.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, in the morning, a man and woman were arrested and accused of family violence.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 13, in the evening, a man and woman were arrested and accused of family violence.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated child molestation.

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Jan. 14, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Jan. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 20, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3100 block of Gables Drive — On Jan. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 28, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

100 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 31, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Shady Valley Drive — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a battery incident was reported.

1100 block of Barone Avenue — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

4300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3400 block of Blair Circle — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 3, at noon, a verbal dispute was reported.

1500 block of Trailview Way — On Feb. 3, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 3, at night, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a simple battery incident was reported.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 5, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a simple battery was reported.

Arrests

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

1800 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of the visible emissions coming from his vehicle.

1300 block of Rustic Ridge Drive — On Jan. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1200 block of Goodwin Road — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Tobey Road — On Jan. 8, at night,a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of drugs.

1800 block of Childers Place — On Jan. 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2700 block of Skyland Way — On Jan. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1600 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1100 block of Standard Drive — On Jan. 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 10, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1900 block of Curtis Drive — On Jan. 12, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Jan. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the second degree.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II substance.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Jan. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forgery with a counterfeit ID.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On Jan. 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Briarwood Court — On Jan. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley — On Jan. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 15, a man was arrested and accused of operating a car without a tag.

4500 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to use due care and using a mobile phone while driving.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 16, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 17, at night, woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license. .

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3300 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested reckless driving.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1400 block of Bates Court — On Jan. 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of the exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of not using headlights.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 20, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

1300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of a suspended registration.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1200 block of Pine Grove Avenue — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2300 block of Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 31, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 31, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1900 block of Hawks Lane — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested after striking an unattended vehicle and leaving.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of drug paraphernalia.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of child exploitation online and another for computer pornograpy and child expoloitation.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of computer child exploitation online.

1500 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of computer child exploitation online.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of computer pornography and violating the Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999. Another man was arrested and accused of child exploitation as well.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 31, at night, three more incidents of computer pornography and child exploitation were uncovered. A man was arrested.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of pornography and child exploitation.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Feb. 1, throughout the evening, eight men were arrested and accused of electronic pornography and child exploitation.

3500 block of Buford Highway— On Feb. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, at night, two men were arrested and accused of electronic pornography and child exploitation.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the second degree.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of computer pornography and child exploitation.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3500 block of f Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of computer pornography and child exploitation.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of computer pornography and child exploitation.

1800 block of Clairmont Terrace — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 3, at night, a man and a woman were arrested and accused of zoning.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the early morning, five people were arrested and accused of marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the early morning, three people were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1400 block of Canoochee Drive — On Feb. 4, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 6, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3000 block of Mabry Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1200 block of Apple Valley Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 6, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of stopping or parking in a prohibited place.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

Druid Hills Drive — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3200 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of a hit and run.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other Incidents

100 block of Standard Drive — On Jan. 6, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

1200 block of Reserve Drive — On Jan. 6, in the evening, drugs were recovered.

1400 block of Ashwoody Court — On Jan. 10, in the evening, officers received an animal complaint call.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 10, at night, officers gave a criminal trespass warning.

1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Jan. 12, at noon, officers were notified of a suspicious person or vehicle.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 12, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 12, in the evening, a person was hit by a vehicle.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 12, at night, someone overdosed.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 13, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a hit and run accident occured.

1700 block of Bragg Street — On Jan. 30, at noon, a worthless check was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a computer pornograpy and child expoloitation incident was reported.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, two computer pornograpy and child expoloitation incidents were reported.

3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.

2700 block of Winding Lane — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.

2200 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a forged check was reported.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a computer pornograpy and child expoloitation incident was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a fraud incident involving financial transaction cards was reported.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Feb. 1, at night, officers responded to a human trafficking incident regarding involuntary servitude.

2600 block of Caldwell Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, an overdose was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 2, in the evening, officers gave a criminal trespass warning.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 2, at night, officers gave a criminal trespass warning.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a criminal trespass warning was reported.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a hit and run incident occurred.

1200 block of Goodwin Road — On Feb. 5, in the morning, fraudulent activity was reported.