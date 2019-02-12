A suspect was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in a Brookhaven neighborhood on Feb. 12 that forced area residents to stay in their homes. Tear gas and a forced entry were used to apprehend the suspect who police said was barricaded in a hidden room.

George Frank Roach, 48, faces several felony charges, including a felony family violence charge, said Major Brandon Gurley of the Brookhaven Police Department.

North Metro SWAT, made up of members of the Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Johns Creek police departments, went early Tuesday morning to the 3300 block of Osborne Road to serve a warrant on Roach with a family violence charge, Gurley said. Roach was believed to be armed and dangerous, necessitating the use of SWAT, he explained.

When SWAT officers approached the house where Roach was located, he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the house, Gurley said. Nobody else was in the house, he said.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to stay inside their homes during the standoff through social media posts by police and via the loudspeaker mounted to the SWAT team’s armored car, Gurley said.

SWAT negotiators tried to convince Roach to give himself up using a phone and through the loudspeaker. But after several hours, they lost contact with him and a decision was made to use tear gas, Gurley said.

“He refused to cooperate with negotiators … and refused to come out,” Gurley said. “Come to find out he was in a hidden room in the house.”

Gurley said the SWAT officers used cameras mounted to poles and robots to search the house where the hidden room was eventually located. Roach was taken into custody after a brief struggle and no officers were injured.

“They moved in slow and methodical to search the house … and it took a long time,” Gurley said. “Eventually they did find the hidden room and he was inside. He did not cooperate and there was a brief struggle and then we got him.”

There were several firearms located in the house that Roach had access to, Gurley said.

“We were fortunate things ended the way they did,” he said.