A Feb. 12 apartment fire in Sandy Springs has displaced over 30 people, according to the city.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the complex at 125 Northwood Drive south of I-285, according to the city.

The fire was reported as starting in the laundry room and spread to the attic, according to a Sandy Springs Fire Department Facebook post.

Damage to the apartments has displaced 25 adults and seven children. The American Red Cross is providing assistance, the city said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the city.