The city of Dunwoody will honor Arbor Day with a ceremonial tree planting on Friday, Feb. 15. Members of the City Council, Trees Atlanta, Parks & Recreation staff and the city’s Sustainability Committee will participate in the planting at 10 a.m. at the baseball fields at Brook Run Park, 4635 Barclay Drive.

The tree planting follows the city’s recent designation by the Georgia Forestry Commission as a “Tree City USA” as part of its annual Arbor Day celebration held last week in Duluth.

Dunwoody was one of 20 cities in the state to receive the Tree City USA honor. This is the city’s seventh year to earn the designation that recognizes municipalities for their commitment to sound urban forestry management, according to a news release.

Cities and towns must meet four standards to qualify as a Tree City USA: a tree board or department, a community tree ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per person and planned Arbor Day celebrations.

Dunwoody’s arborist Amanda Corr said in a news release that residents can help care for trees by removing ivy from their trunks, volunteering at the Dunwoody Nature Center and planting native trees in yards.

“Trees are incredibly valuable to our ecosystem,” Corr said in the news release. “They help clean our air, reduce the heat island effect, increase property values and serve as a habitat to wildlife. Trees also make our community look aesthetically beautiful.”