The Brookhaven City Council will hold its annual retreat on Saturday, Feb. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina hotel, 4000 Summit Blvd. NE.

Agenda items for the meeting include a look at capital improvement projects through 2023 and ways to fund them and a review of the city’s demographics.

The council will also be discussing “MARTA 2.0,” a review of a new effort to redevelop more than 6 acres of mostly empty parking lot space at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station.

MARTA wanted in 2016-17 to redevelop its station into a “town center” with a transit-oriented development that included retail, office and residential. After backlash from the community and a stalemate between the city and MARTA’s developers for the project, MARTA finally withdrew its plans.

Talks between the city and MARTA have continued since that time and the city is now discussing more of what it plans to see for what is now dubbed “Brookhaven City Centre,” according to Saturday’s agenda.