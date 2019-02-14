The Buckhead Community Improvement District board of directors has new top officers following a January election, according to Executive Director Jim Durrett.

Thad Ellis, a senior vice president at the major real estate firm Cousins Properties, is the new chair of the board, moving up from the vice-chair position. He replaces David Allman, the president of Regent Partners, who had chaired the CID since its inception 20 years ago and chose not to run for re-election.

The new vice-chair is Robin Suggs, the general manager of the Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls on behalf of Simon Properties.

Herbert Ames of the real estate firm EDENS remains as treasurer, and CID programs manager Jo-Ann Carlson will continue to serve as secretary.

The CID is a self-taxing group of business owners that funds infrastructure and safety improvements in an area roughly bordered by Roswell, Pharr, East Paces Ferry, Old Ivy and Roxboro roads.

Other board members include Jim Bacchetta (Highwoods Properties), Robin Loudermilk Jr. (Loudermilk Companies), Matt Rendle (Selig Enterprises), Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook and Scott Snipes (Grand Hyatt hotel).