Dunwoody residents can now report potential code violations to city officials by logging onto a new website or by using an app on their cell phone or tablet.

The new system, called “iWorQ,” allows residents to report violations and to also monitor them by visiting www.dunwoodyga.gov/codeviolation or downloading the mobile app “iWorQ Service Request” and using the Agency Code of Dunwoody. Users will be prompted to create a login using their email address or they can log in using their Facebook or Google account.

Residents are then asked to enter an address or description of the location where they believe a violation exists, how long they believe the issue has occurred, if any other code violations have been reported and any pictures of the site if possible. Code violations range from illegal signs to stream buffer encroachments to illegal dumping.

City staff will then review and evaluate the complaint and, if needed, sent to Code Enforcement for official action. The resident making the complaint can monitor the case’s status with the new program.

Before the recent implementation of iWorQ, residents had to report code violations by calling the Code Compliance Division at 678-382-6890 or email compliance@dunwoodyga.gov. Complaints can still be made this way.

The iWorQ reports are public record and subject to the Georgia Open Records Act; no anonymous complaints can be made through this program. Callers can remain anonymous unless they request a follow up to their complaint by city officials.