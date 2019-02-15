The city of Brookhaven is honoring Arbor Day with a tree planting in Georgian Hills Park, 2800 Georgian Drive West, on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Georgian Hills Park’s new improvements, including a new open space field, walking trail, playground, picnic shelter and basketball half-court, were completed last year.

Volunteers and city officials and staff will plant trees and spread mulch at the event. Participants are asked to bring work gloves, water and jackets for cold/rain. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and the planting will begin at 9 a.m.