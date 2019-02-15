One person died in an early-morning car crash Feb. 15 on West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police did not identify the victim, who died in a single-car collision with a brick mailbox near the intersection of Randall Mill Road. “At this time, it appears that speed played a factor in the accident,” the police department said in a written statement.

The same section of West Paces Ferry saw another fatal single-vehicle accident in December 2017, when an SUV hit a tree, as AJC.com reported at the time.