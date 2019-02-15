The Sandy Springs Branch Library renovation is scheduled to be completed March 21. A reopening date has not been set.

The library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway N.E. has been closed since interior renovations started in August 2018. Exterior renovations, such as painting and roof work, began earlier that year.

“As we all know, things can happen to delay that completion, but we are [hopeful] that it will be done on time and we can get to the business of moving back into the branch and scheduling an actual reopen date as soon as possible,” said Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System spokesperson Claudia Strange in an email.