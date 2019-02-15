The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Feb. 15-18, eastbound and westbound at Ga. 400 closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Feb. 22-24, eastbound and westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 21-22 and 24-25, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 22-23, northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 15-16, northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 18-22, northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 21-25, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 22-25, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285, two lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 22-24, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 24-25, northbound collector-distributor lanes between Glenridge Connector and I-285, two lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Connector ramp closures

Feb. 22-25, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 24-25, ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 19-20, southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to Feb. 18, 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, two right lanes.

Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to Feb. 18, 5 a.m., southbound between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 15-17, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 22-23, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 15-16, eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to Feb. 18, 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 16-17, eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 18-22, eastbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 18-22, westbound between Roswell Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Feb. 21-25, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Feb. 22-24, eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Feb. 15-16, northbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Feb. 21-23, southbound between Concourse Parkway and I-285, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 19 and 22, 1:30-2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

On Feb. 22-25, Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and Northridge Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.