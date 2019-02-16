DeKalb County will not be running garbage pickup on Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents Day. The schedule for pickup of garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings will run one day late for all customers.

The revised collection schedule is:

Monday, Feb. 18 – Presidents Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Feb. 18, will be serviced on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Feb. 19, will be serviced on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Feb. 20, will be serviced on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Friday, Feb. 22 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Feb. 21, will be serviced on Friday, Feb. 22.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 19, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.