Environment Sandy Springs has announced it will launch a seminar series about water quality, tree preservation and local wildlife.

“Unprecedented local development, combined with Sandy Springs’ brief history of managing environmental priorities, has created a need for an educated citizenry so that local environmental resources can be preserved for future generations,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

The seminars, which are free and open to the public, will kick off Feb. 20 with a presentation about development and its relationship to flooding led by Dr. Elizabeth Kramer, the director of the University of Georgia lab studying natural resources. Kramer conducted a 2015 study on Sandy Springs water patterns, according to the release. The presentation will be held at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Future seminars will feature Dr. Chris Mowry, who will present a year-long wildlife inventory of Marsh Creek on May 2, and Tony Giarrusso, who will explore the impact that residential and commercial development have on the tree canopy on Oct. 2. Details for each of these presentations will be issued closer to each event’s date, the release said.

For more information, visit environmentsandysprings.org.