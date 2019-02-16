Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, a former Atlanta mayor, will give his annual “State of the Community” speech at the Buckhead Business Association’s Feb. 28 breakfast meeting.

Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell gives his annual “State of the Community” address in 2018. (File)

In last year’s speech, Massell called for unity after a bitter political campaign won by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over Buckhead’s Mary Norwood.

This year’s event will run 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant, 3368 Peachtree Road. Non-member tickets are $25 and pre-registration is required to guarantee a seat. For more information, see the BBA’s website.

