Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, a former Atlanta mayor, will give his annual “State of the Community” speech at the Buckhead Business Association’s Feb. 28 breakfast meeting.

In last year’s speech, Massell called for unity after a bitter political campaign won by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over Buckhead’s Mary Norwood.

This year’s event will run 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant, 3368 Peachtree Road. Non-member tickets are $25 and pre-registration is required to guarantee a seat. For more information, see the BBA’s website.