Residents are invited to meet and speak with Dunwoody Police officers at the “Coffee with a Cop” event on Monday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Chick-fil-A at the Perimeter at Hammond Drive Location, 4350 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

“Coffee with a Cop” is nationally recognized program created for citizens to meet with local law enforcement for one-on-one conversations, according to a press release. Residents are able to speak to officers, ask questions and voice concerns, the release states.

Free coffee will be available from Chick-fil-A for those attending.

For more information, contact Officer Anwar Sillahs at 678-382-6933 or at Anwar.Sillah@dunwoodyga.gov.