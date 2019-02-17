The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its scholarships awarded to female high school students.

The scholarships are awarded to female high school seniors in Sandy Springs. Two students from Riverwood International Charter School and two from North Springs Charter High School will receive $2,500 scholarships.

The scholarships are awarded through the SSPC’s Donna Adams Mahaffey Scholarship Fund, which was established in 2015 with the goal of inspiring female graduates to attend college, according to the chamber’s website.

For more information or to apply, visit sandyspringsperimeterchamber.com.