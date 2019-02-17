Volunteers are being sought for the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival set for March 30-31 at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Volunteers opportunities include artist setup, breakdown, assisting in the hospitality suite. Volunteers are also being sought to help with Cherry Blossom Festival 5K which is being held on March 23 also at Blackburn Park. Those 14 and older can volunteer. For more information on volunteering, click here.

The festival will feature an all-star music lineup including the Wallflowers, Smash Mouth, the Spin Doctors and the Romantics, an Arts & Crafts Market, Kidz Zone and Pet World. The Classic Car Show will be on March 30.

For more information about the 2019 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, visit www.BrookCherryFest.org , Facebook at @BrookhavenBlossomFest and Twitter at @BrookCherryFest .