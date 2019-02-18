The city of Brookhaven has entered into a letter of intent to purchase a miniature billboard sign at 2036 North Druid Hills Road, near the intersection with Buford Highway, from Railroad Outdoor for $375,000. The billboard sits in the first phase of the Peachtree Creek Greenway trail now under construction.

The city is not sure whether it will remove or keep the billboard, City Manager Christian Sigman said. Now that the letter of intent has been signed, the city and Railroad Outdoor will negotiate a purchase agreement, according to Moe Trebuchon, project manager for the Greenway.

The city recently purchased the property containing the billboard and a vacant Georgia Sign building. The billboard the city is purchasing stands only a few feet tall at a small driveway entrance for the site of the former Georgia Sign building. The property is slated to become a parking area to provide access to the Greenway.

The first phase of the Greenway runs between Briarwood Road and North Druid Hills Road and is expected to be finished in September.

Money to pay for the billboard is coming from the $10 million Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta paid to the city last October for the abandonment of all right of way adjacent to Tullie Road and Tullie Circle.

The right-of-way abandonment will allow CHOA to close off the roads to public access once its medical campus, including a new $1.3 billion hospital, opens, which is expected in 2025. CHOA officials say it’s necessary to have a private campus to keep seriously ill children safe.